Noida Authority accepts axing of eucalyptus trees

The officer, on Tuesday, said that the Authority had already taken permission from the forest department to cut 3,000 eucalyptus trees within the 75 acres of the forest area.

Updated: Aug 30, 2018, 06:45 AM IST

Amid all the protests against chopping of trees for the construction of a biodiversity park at Sector 91, a top officer of the Noida Authority accepted that they have felled 2,888 eucalyptus trees for the purpose.

The officer, on Tuesday, said that the Authority had already taken permission from the forest department to cut 3,000 eucalyptus trees within the 75 acres of the forest area. The budget for making this park is Rs 50 crore. Of the 3,000 eucalyptus trees, only 2,888 trees were cut in Sector 91.

Rajender Kumar, deputy director of horticulture said that they stopped cutting of trees around Eid-ul Adha and Raksha Bandhan as the labourers went on leave.

The Noida Authority conducted a plantation drive at Sector 91 on Wednesday and also requested the surrounding residents to join this movement. The Authority has planted 5,000 saplings of traditional trees including Neem, Jamun, Banyan and among others. As many as19,625 ornamental trees have also been planted to beautify the park.

Facilities such as long cycle tracks, walkways, water bodies, and amphitheatre, etc. will be made available to the public.

Residents and environmentalist staged a protest last Saturday against this cutting of trees. Aakash Vashistha, an environmentalist in Noida said that they are planning to take the legal route over the cutting of trees and the decision to change a forest into a biodiversity park.

"The plantation drive is just an eyewash by the Noida Authority. The Authority rakes in big money by issuing tenders for plantation and its maintenance," Vashistha said.

Chhavi Methi, Media Coordinator for Chipko Delhi-NCR and also an environmentalist, said, "We did not want bio-diversity park and the authority should leave this place as it is," Methi said.

