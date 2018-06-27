Noida: 45-year-old man killed after speeding vehicle hits him

The deceased has been identified as Bijendra Singh, a resident of Sarfabad village

A 45-year-old man, who was returning home from his morning walk, on Tuesday morning, died after a speeding car hit him at sector 122 area of Noida. Police are scanning the CCTV footages of the area to ascertain the identity of the driver.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Bijendra Singh, a resident of Sarfabad village. Police said after hitting the victim, the driver banged his car into a stationary vehicle alongside the road and fled away.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera of one of the houses in the society. The CCTV footage shows the driver, along with four occupants, getting down from the car after the accident but on finding the man severely injured, they get back into the car and run away.

Locals who witnessed the accident identified the victim and informed his family. The family members rescued then took Singh to a hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival. Later, it was revealed that the occupants of the vehicle that hit the man were the natives of Sarfabad village only.

Police said the villagers had settled the issue among themselves following the decision was taken by the panchayat and were part of the funeral of the deceased man. But as the matter came into light, a police team reached the village and took the body into custody just before the family was about to bury the body.

"We took the body into custody and have sent it for the post-mortem examination. We are trying to identify the driver of the car. However, he is absconding and we are investigating the matter from all the possible angles," said Amit Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, phase-III Police station, Noida.

