Noida: 31-yr-old woman injured after hit by autorickshaw

The victim, identified as Babli Singh, reportedly went to drop her child to the nearby bus stop and while walking towards the gate number 1 of the Amrapali Silicon City, the autorickshaw hit her.

Advitya Bahl

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:55 AM IST

A 31-year-old woman was injured after an autorickshaw driver, coming from the wrong direction, hit her in Noida's sector 76, on Wednesday morning. Police have detained the auto-driver. However, they are waiting for an official complaint from the victim.

The victim, identified as Babli Singh, reportedly went to drop her child to the nearby bus stop and while walking towards the gate number 1 of the Amrapali Silicon City, the autorickshaw hit her.

Police said the auto-rickshaw driver has been identified as Devender Singh (22). Locals told DNA that the woman was returning home after dropping her son at the sector-76 traffic light.

The woman has sustained collarbone fracture and is currently undergoing treatment at the NEO hospital.

Layak Singh, Traffic Inspector of the city said the driver was over-speeding and he lost control of the vehicle. "The crowd caught the auto driver and handed him over to the police. Action will be taken accordingly," said Singh.

According to the brother of the victim, "I got a call about the accident at around 10 am. She has sustained serious injuries on her legs, hands, and neck."

Dr Sheikh Adil, a doctor at NEO hospital said that the patient has injuries on the forehead, left side of the face, left shoulder and left knee joint. She also sustained a fracture on her left collarbone side, said the doctor.

"In the accident, women's face is badly injured as the glass got stuck on her face, so we had to call a face surgeon," said Adil.

According to an officer of the sector-49 Police station, police have seized the auto-rickshaw and till the time of the filing of this report, they did not receive any complaint from the victim's family members.

Driving on the wrong side is one of the most common traffic violations in Noida, followed by red-light jumping and over speeding.

