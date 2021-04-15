No shortage of beds in Delhi hospitals for COVID-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals across Delhi. According to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also announced a weekend curfew in Delhi to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Breaking all records, India registered its biggest-ever single-day spike with 200,739 fresh cases. With this, India's COVID-19 tally has shot up to 14,074,564 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of total COVID-19 cases. India also witnessed 1,037 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 173,152.