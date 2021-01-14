No relief to Delhiites from cold weather this week, temperature to fall

Already bracing freezing weather, Delhiites will not get any relief from the low temperatures this week and will continue to be affected by the cold wave that has troubled entire north India.

Cold winds will decrease the temperature during the night as well as the afternoon this week. Mercury will also fall during the day, making it colder.

After this week, the minimum temperature in Delhi can reach six to seven degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature of the national capital was four degrees below normal at 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

On Thursday morning, the temperature was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5:30 am. Thick fog engulfed the city with certain areas recording visibility of less than 10 metres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an Orange Alert in view of the cold conditions in North India. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hapur, Noida, Delhi will face cold waves, bringing down the temperature, the weather agency has predicted.

On Wednesday, the IMD said that minimum temperatures are very likely to remain below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds.

"Hence, Cold Day/Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in many pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days," it said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar on Wednesday broke its 8-year record and recorded its lowest temperature. Some places reported traffic disruptions as fog reduced visibility.