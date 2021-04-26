No need for positive RT-PCR report for critical patients: Delhi HC

Amid the politics on the oxygen crisis in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to hold a meeting with all the oxygen suppliers and refillers this evening and report to the court about what has been decided in it till Tuesday.

The court has also issued orders to the Delhi government regarding the status of admission in hospitals and other guidelines.

Hospitalize critical patients with symptoms: HC

The court has ordered that serious patients with COVID-19 symptoms do not need their RT-PCR report to be positive for admission to hospitals. The directions came as many hospitals are refusing to admit patients without a positive report.

The high court also noted that the non-availability and black marketing of oxygen cylinders is a serious issue. If refilers are unable to ensure all their supplies, strict action will be taken against them.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, "If Delhi also gets 380 MT of oxygen, then its requirement will be fulfilled, but it is necessary to have a system in place. We have talked to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Delhi on this issue. At the same time, Jaipur Golden and INOX have made serious allegations against the Delhi government regarding oxygen."

The court has allowed the Delhi government to arrange tankers for oxygen transport only after talking to industrialists like Sajjan Jindal. However, the court has also made it clear that oxygen will be supplied only through the central government. On the other hand, the centre has said that if the state government talks to the businessman itself to get oxygen without taking the centre into confidence, then it will create confusion.

'Accountability should be fixed on stopping tanker'

The court took on record the issue raised by Inox. The company has complained that its tanker was stopped by the Rajasthan government. In this regard, the high court expressed its objection to the stoppage of the tanker in Rajasthan going for oxygen supply. The court said that there should be some accountability for such activities.

"We also expect the Rajasthan government to follow the guidelines of this court and the central government. Stopping the tankers going to supply oxygen will endanger the lives of hundreds of people. If a state needs oxygen, it can talk to the Center for that," the court said in its order.