Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Saturday, i.e., December 14, said the police. This comes after a day when 30 schools in the national capital were sent bomb threats.

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Saturday, i.e., December 14, said the police. This comes after a day when 30 schools in the national capital were sent bomb threats.

Among the schools that received threats include Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The police said that a search operation is underway and that nothing suspicious has been found so far.

As per a report by news agency ANI, the email was sent from childrenofallah@outlook.com and signed under the name of Barry Allah.

"Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah," the bomb threat email read.

It added, "We see your attempt to stop us. It will not work. The Prophet Muhammad has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah".

The email further threatened that the school building shall be brought down when students might not be present there. "Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task," it said.

This is not the first instance of such threats disrupting the functioning of educational institutes, raising grave concerns about the safety and security.

With inputs from ANI.