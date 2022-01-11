‘No lockdown in Delhi’: CM Arvind Kejriwal after DDMA imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs

Soon after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) imposed fresh restrictions in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reassured the public that no lockdown will be imposed in the national capital for now in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

While speaking to reports after the DDMA meeting, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Don't worry, we will not impose lockdown...At the DDMA meet we requested central government officials to cover the entire NCR for restrictions, they assured us on the same.”

The chief minister further added, “We are expecting that the city would report somewhere around 20,000-22,000 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The positivity rate has been around 24-25 percent for the past two days. We are enforcing strict restrictions like night curfew in Delhi out of compulsion.”

CM Kejriwal further said that most of the COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave are either asymptomatic or are experiencing very mild symptoms as compared to the second wave of the pandemic, which was led by the Delta variant of the virus.

Earlier today, the DDMA decided to impose a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines in Delhi to curb the rising number of cases in the city. The guidelines included imposing work from home for all the private offices in Delhi, barring those involved in essential services.

The DDMA order reads, “All private offices, except those which are falling under the ‘Exempted Category’ as prescribed in DDMA’s GRAP order dated 08.08.21. The practice of work from home shall be followed.” The order further said that all the bars and restaurants will be closed for dine-in services in the capital, while home deliveries and takeaways will be operational.

It has also been decided that only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to operate in Delhi, to make sure that there are no unnecessary and large gatherings. It is likely that stricter restrictions in the capital come into play if the number of cases increases.

Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday. As many as 17 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177.