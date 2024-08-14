No interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SC defers hearing plea to August 23

The Supreme Court had deferred Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea to August 23.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, i.e., August 14, deferred Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea to August 23 in the alleged Excise Policy Scam case.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 23.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had filed a bail plea against his arrest in the alleged Excise Policy Scam case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.