Viral video: Man attempts to light cigarette from Porsche exhaust, here's what happens next

No interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SC defers hearing plea to August 23

Khel Khel Mein review: Akshay Kumar reclaims 'comedy king' throne in neatly balanced mix of laughter, tearjerking drama

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Adipurush's failure, film getting slammed for hurting religious sentiments: 'I strive..'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Himachal, Kerala, check detailed forecast

No interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SC defers hearing plea to August 23

The Supreme Court had deferred Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea to August 23.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

No interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SC defers hearing plea to August 23
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI)
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, i.e., August 14, deferred Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea to August 23 in the alleged Excise Policy Scam case. 

The next hearing is scheduled for August 23. 

Delhi CM Kejriwal had filed a bail plea against his arrest in the alleged Excise Policy Scam case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
