No improvement in Delhi's air quality, AQI remains 'very poor'

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in Delhi stood at 310 on Tuesday morning.

There has been no improvement in Delhi's air quality as the city witnessed a thick layer of smog on Tuesday morning. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day.

In adjoining Noida too, the air quality remained 'very poor' with an AQI of 350.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate',201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

All five satellite cities of Delhi have four air quality monitoring stations except for Greater Noida, which has two. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there, according to the app.

Poor air quality can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, experts have said. The number of farm fires has again increased in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and is likely to impact Delhi-NCR's air quality.

Higher wind speed and better ventilation index will be favourable for dispersion of pollutants on Tuesday, CPCB said.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution was 16 per cent on Monday.