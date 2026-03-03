No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open

As per an order issued by the Delhi government in January, the liquor shops in the national capitals will remain open on Holi 2026.

Holi with colours is to be celebrated in Delhi on Wednesday, March 4

Liquor shops in Delhi will remain open on Holi, March 4. As per an order issued by the Delhi government in January, the Holi festival is no longer in the list of 'Dry Day'. For the January to March period, only Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti will be observed as 'Dry Days' in Delhi.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited).