Nirbhaya rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC against President's mercy petition rejection

One of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case on death row, Mukesh Kumar Singh has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the rejection of mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind, the lawyer representing him said.

On January 17, the President rejected the mercy petition of Singh, who had been sentenced to death along with three others in connection with the case. On the same day, Delhi Court issued fresh death warrants for the convicts in the case on February 1 at 6 am, overriding the January 22 death warrant.

After the 23-year-old psychotherapy intern, dubbed 'Nirbhaya', was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Munirka, a neighbourhood in South Delhi on December 16, 2012, the incident generated tremendous public outroar and media coverage demanding justice for the victim.

The accused in the case - Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, and a minor boy - were promptly arrested under charges of sexual assault and murder. In 2013, one of the accused, Ram Singh, died in police custody of possible suicide. All of the remaining accused were convicted by a fast-track trial court of rape and murder, and while the juvenile was given the maximum sentence of three years imprisonment at a reform facility, the rest were sentenced to death by hanging. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court upheld this judgment.

Earlier in December, a plea was filed by the victim's parents to expedite the death sentence of the four convicts.