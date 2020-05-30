NGO moves Delhi High Court seeking permission for 'green cremation' of bodies of COVID-19 patients

A day after the Delhi High Court took suo moto cognizance of a news report highlighting the lack of facilities for cremating bodies of people who died of COVID-19, a plea has been filed seeking permission to perform the last rites of coronavirus victims in "Green Crematoriums".

The petition has been filed by an NGO that has been working on setting up the green crematoriums and said that their expertise can be used for the cremating the dead bodies of people who lost their lives due to coronavirus.

The NGO has asked sought permission from the Delhi government and also asked the court to issue directions to the government that it be allowed to cremate bodies in the green crematoriums.

At least 46 green crematoriums have already been set up by the NGO in seven states, including 16 in Delhi, it informed. The plea also mentioned that it was willing to facilitate the cremation of such deceased at Nigam Bodh Ghat, who died due to COVID-19 and for this, they would provide a team of four members.

The matter will be heard on June 3.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court took suo moto cognizance of a media report that talked about piling up of bodies due to lack of facilities at the crematoriums.

Observing that this was violative of the rights of the dead, the court has sought a detailed status report from the Delhi government and also directed it that such incidents should not repeat.

During the hearing of the matter regarding issues in the disposal of bodies from LNJP Hospital, the government cited 'unavoidable circumstances' as the reason for such incidents.

The government has assured the court that they were trying their best to avoid such circumstances in future.