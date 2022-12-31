New Year 2023: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic, speed limit advisory on New Year’s Eve; know routes to avoid

New Year 2023 traffic advisory in Delhi NCR (File photo)

As the citizens of Delhi are gearing up to ring in the New Year 2023, the Delhi Police has issued an important travel advisory for all those who are heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve with their friends and family in Delhi NCR.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an important travel advisory for New Year’s Eve 2023, urging all citizens to follow the set speed limit in Delhi NCR on December 31 evening. The authorities have also notified the routes and roads which need to be avoided.

For the majority of the routes and roads in Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police has set the speed limit to 60 kmph to make sure that all New Year safety precautions are being followed. Further, the Delhi Police has also notified several roads which need to be avoided after 8 pm on December 31.

Due to the high influx of clubs and bars in central Delhi and surrounding areas, the Delhi Police has made special arrangements in the vicinity of Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk) and India Gate on New Year’s Eve.

Here are the routes which will be blocked on New Year’s Eve 2022 –

R/A Mandi House

R/A Bengali Market

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing

Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station)

R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing

R/A Gole Market

R/A G.P.O., New Delhi

Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing

Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane

R/A Windsor place

Further, Delhi Police has identified 45 spots across the national capital where people assemble to celebrate the New Year every year. Some of these spots include - Qutub Minar, Connaught Place, DLF Promenade Mall, Hudson Lane, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Ashok Vihar, Karol Bagh, EDM Mall, Hauz Khas village, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, etc.

