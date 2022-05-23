BREAKING: Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Photo: Twitter

Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of New Delhi. This comes days after Anil Baijal resigned as the Delhi L-G citing personal reasons.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a press communique from the President's office.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal as Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi," it added.

Vinai Kumar Saxena had previously served as the Chairman of the Khadi & Village Industries Commission, in the Government of India. He took over as the chairman of KVIC on October 27, 2015.

