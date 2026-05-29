NEET UG 2026: Delhi govt announces free DTC bus travel for candidates on exam day

For the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, the Delhi government has announced free DTC bus travel for candidates to reach their centres on time. Check the condition to avail the free services.

The Delhi government has come up with a special initiative to provide free DTC bus travel for NEET UG 2026 candidates on the day of the re-examination on June 21. Announcing the news, Delhi's Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that candidates will only need to show a valid admit card to avail the free travel facility. ''Students appearing for the NEET examination must present their valid admit cards while boarding the bus, after which no fare will be charged to them. Free bus services will be provided to them,'' Pankaj Kumar Singh told news agency ANI.

#WATCH Delhi: Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Students appearing for the NEET examination must present their valid admit cards while boarding the bus, after which no fare will be charged to them. Free bus services will be provided to them. The Delhi… pic.twitter.com/krGFLYSrbu — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2026

Stressing on the government's commitment to student welfare, he added, ''The Delhi government is committed to providing them with the best possible facilities. Students will not be required to purchase tickets on DTC buses.''

The initiative is seen as a move to benefit thousands of candidates travelling across the city to reach their examination centres easily. Delhi's Transport Minister also shared updates on the city's public transport infrastructure and said, ''Very soon, hydrogen buses will start running on the roads of Delhi. If their operation keeps a healthy environment in Delhi, we will increase them further.''

Wishing all NEET aspirants, the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, also said that the government is committed to ensuring students receive every possible support during their education and competitive examinations. ''To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card. No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to all NEET aspirants. May their hard work and determination lead them to success,'' she wrote in her post.

To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card.



No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future.



My best wishes to… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 29, 2026

Apart from this, the Delhi CM also appealed to all NEET candidates to carry their admit cards and show to the bus conductor while travelling on DTC buses on June 21.