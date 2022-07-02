Single-use plastic ban: Nearly 700 kg plastic items seized in Delhi, violators penalised

File Photo

In response to the nationwide ban on single-use plastic (SUP), civic authorities on Friday seized approximately 700 kg of plastic goods and issued more than 350 challans in its jurisdiction, an official statement said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), according to the statement, has formed squads to monitor the use of SUP goods and to raise awareness among the public as part of its efforts to ensure that the prohibition is enforced.

"The MCD has seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans in its jurisdiction in view of the single use plastic ban. Total 125 enforcement teams have been constituted at zonal level to eliminate stocking, sale and usage of banned items," the civic body said in the statement.

According to the MCD, identified SUP items include earbud sticks, sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decorations, plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, and knives, wrapping or packaging films around candy boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, and plastic or PVC banners smaller than 100 microns.

"Several teams at the zonal level are also spreading awareness amongst the public, street vendors, shopkeepers, market associations, etc. regarding the usage of jute, cloth, and permitted bags in place of single-use plastic in the institutions and fruit mandis falling under the jurisdiction of the concerned municipal ward," the civic body officials said.

Bhupender Yadav, the Union Environment Minister, stated on Tuesday that the government had given the business community and the general public ample time to prepare for the ban and hoped for everyone's cooperation.

