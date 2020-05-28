Nearly 450 Delhi cops tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 246 still undergoing treatment

Nearly 450 jawans and officials of Delhi Police have been infected with coronavirus while one cop has succumbed to COVID-19.

Delhi is the third worst-affected state/UT in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It has so far recorded 15,257 COVID-19 cases while 303 people have died due to the disease.

Delhi Police personnel who have been working on the ground to implement the lockdown have not been left untouched from the highly infectious disease.

According to information provided by the Delhi Police, 196 cops have recovered while 246 are still undergoing treatment at various city hospitals.

Over 1200 cops have so far been tested for coronavirus.

While lower rung personnel are the worst affected by the pandemic, it has not spared top officials including IPS. At least seven SHOs have tested positive for COVID-19 while two IPS officers - Additional DCP of Shahdara and a DCP of North Delhi - have contracted the disease.

On the questions being raised about a high number of infection among the cops, senior officials said they work on the ground as front warriors which increases the chances of infection. They are working as per a rotation system and shifts have been fixed so in the case of infection contact tracing becomes easier.

The police department is also taking various measures to strengthen the immune system of cops, including regular Yoga classes and kadha prescribed by AYUSH Ministry.

To deal with the mental challenges, cops are being given counselling sessions by psychologists.

If any personnel tests positive, he or she is given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 immediately from the Delhi Police Welfare Fund while Rs 10 lakh is given in case of death.