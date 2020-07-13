NDMC installs ‘Anti-Smog Gun’ at Central Park to battle Delhi pollution

This device is designed to reduce air pollution by spraying atomised water into the atmosphere so that the dust and pollution particles get clear from the environment and PM 10/2.5 gets reduced.

As pollution level in Delhi rises suddenly after months of lockdown, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has installed an ‘Anti-Smog Gun’ to fight pollution in the national capital.

The machine can be a great asset in reducing pollution level and has been installed at Central Park in Connaught Place.

NDMC Chairman Dharmendra inaugurated the first-of-its-kind ‘Anti Smog Gun’ at Central Park on Monday in the presence of NDMC Secretary Amit Singla and other senior officers of the civic body.

Anti-Smog Gun is designed to create an ultra-fine fog consisting of very fine water droplets (less than 10-micron size). These tiny water droplets are spread in a larger area with the help of high-speed fan which absorbs even the smallest dust particles in the air.

This device is designed to reduce air pollution by spraying atomised water into the atmosphere so that the dust and pollution particles get clear from the environment and PM 10/2.5 gets reduced, the NDMC said.

A slight rise in pollution level has been witnessed after relaxation in coronavirus-enforced lockdown were introduced last month. The air quality in Delhi dramatically improved after a lockdown was imposed in March due to rising COVID-19 cases.