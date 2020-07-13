NDMC installs ‘Anti-Smog Gun’ at Central Park to battle Delhi pollution

Headlines

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

TS TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check, other details here

NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories; details inside

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

IRCTC tour package: Explore Ladakh with a thrilling 4-day trip under budget

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

TS TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check, other details here

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

8 superfoods that help slow aging

8 Fruits you should not eat during cold and cough

Hyena to Crocodile: 10 Animals with razor-sharp jaws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

HomeDelhi

Delhi

NDMC installs ‘Anti-Smog Gun’ at Central Park to battle Delhi pollution

This device is designed to reduce air pollution by spraying atomised water into the atmosphere so that the dust and pollution particles get clear from the environment and PM 10/2.5 gets reduced.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 06:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As pollution level in Delhi rises suddenly after months of lockdown, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has installed an ‘Anti-Smog Gun’ to fight pollution in the national capital. 

The machine can be a great asset in reducing pollution level and has been installed at Central Park in Connaught Place.

NDMC Chairman Dharmendra inaugurated the first-of-its-kind ‘Anti Smog Gun’ at Central Park on Monday in the presence of NDMC Secretary Amit Singla and other senior officers of the civic body. 

Anti-Smog Gun is designed to create an ultra-fine fog consisting of very fine water droplets (less than 10-micron size). These tiny water droplets are spread in a larger area with the help of high-speed fan which absorbs even the smallest dust particles in the air.

This device is designed to reduce air pollution by spraying atomised water into the atmosphere so that the dust and pollution particles get clear from the environment and PM 10/2.5 gets reduced, the NDMC said. 

A slight rise in pollution level has been witnessed after relaxation in coronavirus-enforced lockdown were introduced last month. The air quality in Delhi dramatically improved after a lockdown was imposed in March due to rising COVID-19 cases. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft starts collecting scientific data

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong passes away after battling pancreatic cancer

Is Aditya L1 in danger? Fierce solar storm that hit NASA's Parker Solar Probe, know how it can affect ISRO's sun mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE