DELHI
According to a social media post by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Lok Adalat will be held at the following court complexes -- Dwarka Court, Karkardooma Court, Patiala House Court, Rohini Court, Rouse Avenue Court, Saket Court, and Tis Hazari Court.
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced National Lok Adalat 2025 -- a platform to settle pending traffic fines. The Lok Adalat -- which means "People's Court" -- is an alternative redressal system where disputes or cases pending in court can be settled amicably.
The Lok Adalat organised by the Delhi Traffic Police will take place at several major court complexes in the national capital on Saturday, March 8, from 10 am to 4 pm.
Where can challans be settled
Compoundable traffic challans issued until November 30, 2024, will be taken up in the Lok Adalat, the post said.
1,80,000 challans to be settled
A total of 180 Lok Adalat benches will be constituted on Saturday and each of them will handle up to 1,000 traffic challans. This means that as many as 1,80,000 challans are expected to be settled in a single day.
A maximum of five notices and two challans can be settled per private vehicle. The limit for commercial vehicles is two notices or challans.
Documents you'll need
If you are attending the Lok Adalat on Saturday, you are required to carry a printout of your challans to the court. The challans can be downloaded from the official website of the Delhi Traffic Police. Here is the link to download the challans:
traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat
Lok Adalat dates
If you are unable to attend the Lok Adalat on Saturday, you may have to wait for another two months. This is because the next Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on May 10. Further dates for the Lok Adalat are September 13 and December 13.
