Monsoon reaches Delhi, heavy rain, thunderstorm expected across NCR

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive widespread rain over the next two days as an active weather system strengthens the southwest monsoon, according to the IMD.

After a slow start to the monsoon, Delhi-NCR is finally expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to continue across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad through Wednesday night, with showers expected to continue for most of Thursday.

One Of The Best Monsoon Spells This Season

Weather experts believe this could be one of the strongest monsoon spells of the season for the National Capital Region. Unlike the brief thunderstorms seen in recent weeks, this spell is expected to bring steady rainfall at different times of the day, making the weather cooler and more pleasant.

Why Is It Raining?

The IMD said the rain is being caused by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh. The weather system is moving towards the north-northwest before curving towards Uttar Pradesh.

At the same time, an active monsoon trough, an offshore trough stretching from south Gujarat to central Kerala, and moisture coming in from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are helping strengthen the rainfall activity.

Because of these favourable weather conditions, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness repeated spells of rain over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Cooler Weather, Better Air Quality Expected

The IMD said the continuous rain is likely to keep daytime temperatures below normal. The showers are also expected to improve air quality, reduce humidity and help reduce Delhi's monsoon rainfall deficit, which has remained high despite the revival of the southwest monsoon in many parts of the country.

The rainfall is also expected to benefit reservoirs, improve groundwater recharge and support urban greenery.

Authorities On Alert

While the rain is expected to bring relief from the heat, civic agencies have been asked to remain prepared for possible traffic jams, waterlogging and localised flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.