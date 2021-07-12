Monsoon in Delhi: Heavy rains expected today in several parts of North India including Delhi, says IMD

The national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas have been reeling under scorching heat, spelling a sigh of relief, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now said that heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places is expected over several parts of north India including Delhi by Monday morning.

Meanwhile, there was little relief from the heat on July 11 as the Southwest Monsoon has not still reached Delhi, Punjab or Haryana. The IMD had said monsoon would hit parts of North India on July 10, but it failed to reach the capital and its neighbours till Sunday evening.

The IMD had initially forecast the monsoon’s arrival in Delhi in mid-June, which would have made it one of the earliest onsets over Delhi.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the conditions are ripe for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi as humidity has also increased due to easterlies. “We are expecting light rainfall on Sunday and a good spell on Monday," he said as quoted by India.com.

The IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

Alerts have been issued for several north Indian states and a red warning for coastal Maharashtra. The bulletin are also running indicating heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.