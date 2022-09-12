Monkeypox outbreak: 7th case of virus reported in Delhi, total tally in India reaches 12

7th monkeypox case reported in Delhi (Photo - IANS)

Delhi recorded its 7th monkeypox case on Monday, with the total tally of the virus reaching 12 across the country. Out of the total monkeypox cases in the national capital, five of the patients have recovered from the virus, as per news reports.

The 7th monkeypox patient in India is a Nigerian woman who had returned from South Africa four months ago and tested positive for the disease this weekend. The woman has been isolated and her samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.

The Nigerian woman is a resident of Sharda Vihar in the national capital and was admitted to the Lok Nayak hospital after testing positive for monkeypox. Some of the symptoms she was experiencing were fever, sore throat, body ache, and blisters on her body.

Out of the seven total cases of monkeypox reported in Delhi, five of the patients have recovered. The seven patients in the capital include three men and four women, all falling in the age group of 25-33, reported officials.

