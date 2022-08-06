Money laundering case: Delhi minister Satyendra Jain revokes interim bail request, his wife gets bail

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain revokes interim bail request, his wife gets bail | Photo: File

Satyendar Jain, a member of the Delhi Cabinet, dropped his application for interim bail on Saturday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Jain on May 30 in connection with a money laundering investigation. Satyendar Jain is being released from the hospital today and wants to revoke his request for interim bail, the special CBI court noted on Saturday.

On Saturday, after taking note of Jain's attorney's submission, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel permitted Jain to withdraw his bail request. Poonam Jain, the spouse of Satyendar Jain, was granted temporary release by the court in the meantime. The judge made note that she was not detained during the course of the inquiry and that the ED has already filed a chargesheet against her.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) against Satyendar Jain, his wife, and eight other people, including four companies, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Ajeet Kumar Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain, who were named as accused persons in the chargesheet, were also granted interim bail by the court on the last day of the hearing for a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court instructed the attorneys to submit regular bail applications on the following date.

The Delhi Minister and other individuals were named in a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case involving money laundering.

In addition to four private companies, Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, and Sunil Jain are also mentioned as suspects in the ED prosecution complaint. Sections of the Money Laundering Act are allegedly violated by the accused in the prosecution case.

On June 6, the ED announced that during a day-long raid at several locations throughout Delhi and the NCR, it had arrested Jain's assistants and taken Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins totaling 1.80 kg.

During these raids, the Agency also confiscated a number of digital records and suspicious documents. The remaining portable assets, according to ED, were "discovered to be stashed" at the searched premises and were taken from "an unexplained source."

On the basis of a FIR filed by the CBI on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, and others, the ED had opened a money-laundering investigation.

Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain all were charged on December 3 by the CBI. According to the chargesheet, Satyendar Jain collected assets that were out of proportion to his known sources of earnings while serving as a Minister in the Delhi government from 14 February 2014 to 31 May 2017.

The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 offences were allegedly committed by Satyendar Kumar Jain and others, according to the CBI.

In April, the ED linked immovable assets worth Rs 4.81 crore that belonged to private companies in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in relation to the disproportionate asset and money laundering case filed against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others. This led to Jain's arrest.

(With inputs from ANI)