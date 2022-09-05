Search icon
Delhi: Teen kills man after scuffle over a plate of momos, here's what happened

Delhi: The accused was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked the victim.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

File photo

An 18-year-old boy killed a 40-year-old man after a scuffle broke out between the two over a plate of momos. The accused has been apprehended by police. The incident took place at Tiranga chowk, Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Jitender Mehto. Police said they received information about the incident from a hospital. According to reports, the accused Nakul Kumar was under the influence of beer and have an altercation with Mehto while he was eating momos near Tiranga Chowk.

Here's what happened

The accused was eating momos when Mehto's hand accidentally touched the teenager's hand and his plate fell. Subsequently, the teenager started abusing the man, which led to an argument and soon it turned into a scuffle. He took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed him on the neck and fled the spot, police said.

The accused was arrested under 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Court. Further probe on the investigation is awaited.

READ | Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide: Manish Sisodia makes sensational claim 

