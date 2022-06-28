Mohalla Clinics to double up as Covid vaccination centres: Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia

The Kejriwal government will now administer Covid-19 vaccine at Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics to increase the vaccination drive in Delhi and make preventive doses more accessible.

During the meeting with the department, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Manish Sisodia noted that the city has opted the multi-pronged plan to ensure optimal vaccine coverage for all eligible beneficiaries.

Vaccination is currently being delivered in a mission mode, however a cohort of population is still due for the second dosage, and a substantially larger cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. The addition of vaccination centres at mohalla clinics will assist us in meeting the increased vaccination target as quickly as possible.

“Designated staff at mohalla clinics will be provided training regarding Covid vaccination operational guidelines by resource personnel. They will be responsible for carrying the vaccinations and logistics to the sites at mohalla clinics. The responsibility of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic will be to provide adequate space for the vaccination site, counsel the beneficiaries, and ensure that Covid vaccination guidelines are followed at the clinic,” said Sisodia.

Beneficiaries will be able to quickly reserve their slots as soon as the vaccination centres are operational and listed on CoWin. Delhi Health Minister further directed the officials to complete the relevant work soon and get the sites functional on priority.

In Delhi, there are 519 mohalla clinics that provide free primary healthcare solutions, including 212 various kinds of testing. According to government statistics, these clinics handle around 60,000 patients daily.

According to current figures, 3.49 crore people have received the first, second, and precautionary doses of the Covid vaccine.