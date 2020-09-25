'Modi is my son', says 'Dadi of Shaheen Bagh' named among TIME's 100 most influential people

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan almost missed becoming a superstar as his biggest hit was originally meant for an action star, but...

Meet man who founded Rs 11500 crore company, an IIT dropout, was inspired by…

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

First Indian cricketer to own Lamborghini Urus S worth Rs 4.2 crore; it's not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

Exclusive Raksha Bandhan Offers: Elevate Your Celebration with Savings!

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet China’s richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, was once richer than Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth is..

Shah Rukh Khan almost missed becoming a superstar as his biggest hit was originally meant for an action star, but...

Meet man who founded Rs 11500 crore company, an IIT dropout, was inspired by…

10 most liked Instagram posts of all time

10 inexpensive protein foods for weight loss

BTS members' real names and their meanings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Shah Rukh Khan almost missed becoming a superstar as his biggest hit was originally meant for an action star, but...

Kangana, Kareena, Shahid, other Bollywood stars congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his gold at World Athletics Championships

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

'Modi is my son', says 'Dadi of Shaheen Bagh' named among TIME's 100 most influential people

Along with Bilkis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Ayushman Khurrana, biologist Ravindra Gupta and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai were on the list of '100 Most Influential People of 2020' that was released on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 25, 2020, 11:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who earned the moniker "Dadi of Shaheen Bagh" during the long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital has now been named among the 100-most influential global personalities by Time magazine.

"I am very happy that I was honoured in this manner. Although I did not expect this." said the grandmother speaking to news agency ANI after the recognition.

Along with Bilkis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Ayushman Khurrana, biologist Ravindra Gupta and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai were on the list of '100 Most Influential People of 2020' that was released on Wednesday and features pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans who have had the most impact in 2020.

"I have read only the Quran Sharif and I have never been to school but today I feel excited and happy. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also being included in this list. He is also my son. So what if I did not give birth to him, my sister has given birth to him. I pray for his long life and happiness," Bilkis Bano said.

Bilkis Dadi, who along with two other grandmothers emerged as the face of NRC-CAA protest, hails from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Her husband died about eleven years ago and she currently lives in Shaheen Bagh with her daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

On being asked about India's fight against COVID-19, she said, "Our first fight is against coronavirus. The disease should be eliminated from the world."

The family of Bilkis Dadi also expressed their excitement on her being recognised among the world's most influential people including Prime Minister Modi. 

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan teases new song from Jawan, says ‘pehle kiya Chaiya Chaiya, ab…’

JEE Entrance Exam 2024: 6 most important tips for JEE Main chemistry paper

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 begins from September 15: Exam dates, how to download admit card here

Sana Khan murder case: Obscene videos, honey trap and gruesome killing; twisted details of BJP leader’s death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE