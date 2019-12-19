Mobile services suspended, metro stations closed, massive traffic jams â€“ Citizenship law protests bring Delhi to halt

As several parts in the country are witnessing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, public life has been hit badly. On Thursday, several protesters were detained and a lot of traffic routes were diverted in Delhi to maintain law and order. As a result, massive traffic jams erupted across the capital and people were stuck for hours as traffic snarled on the roads.

"Due to sealing of Delhi borders at NH48, MG road and Old Delhi-Gurugram road by Delhi Police, citizens are advised to avoid non essential travel to Delhi. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said the Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet.

Further, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio informed their customers that they had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the national capital on directions of authorities following the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi," adding "Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," said Airtel.

Delhi Metro had to close several metro stations in wake of the protests. The entry and exit points of at least 18 stations including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath were closed. The interchange was, however, allowed at these stations.

Delhi Police also imposed Section 144 of the IPC in the Red Fort area and the North District in Delhi.

Despite the imposition of Section-144 in the Red Fort area, a large number of protestors gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi Police have also detained a couple of these agitators.

#WATCH Large number of protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/tH5j4dJjTZ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Left party leaders including Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and D Raja were detained in Delhi during anti-CAA protests at Red Fort.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, declared that permission has not been granted for the protest demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to take place in the national capital on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the Centre to take the law back and give employment to the youth instead. "The Delhi Police, in a statement, declared that permission has not been granted for the protest demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to take place in the national capital on Thursday," he told the media.

Massive protests have erupted across India against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act that was passed by the Parliament last week. The protests which started from the Northeast have now spread to capital Delhi where demonstrations have also turned violent.