Mercury in Delhi crosses 47 degree Celsius-mark, records highest temperature of season

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest temperature of the season as the mercury crossed 47 degrees Celsius-mark in Palam area, the India Meteorological Department said.

A heatwave has been sweeping across parts of north India, including the national capital, for past five days.

While the maximum temperature of 47.6â„ƒ was recorded at Palam, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high of 46.0 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at both Safdarjung, which provides representative figures for the city, and Palam was six notches above the normal.

This is the highest for both Palam and Safdarjung this season. There are only three instances in the recorded history when the temperature at Safdarjung has crossed 46 degree Celsius.

While the all-time high for Safdarjung for the month is 47.2, recorded on May 29, 1944, 46.5 and 46.0 were recorded on May 29, 1998, and May 19 2002, respectively.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 45.4 degrees Celsius and 46.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees and six degrees above normal, respectively.

The IMD has noted heatwave at most places in Delhi while severe heatwave at Palam. As per IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in a large area. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature crosses the 47 degrees Celsius-mark for two days in a row in a given area.

In small areas, like Delhi, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

Meanwhile, Churu in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 50â„ƒ which is the second highest in the last 10 years. Earlier, a temperature of 50.2 was recorded on May 19, 2002.