Mercury crosses 46 degree Celsius-mark in parts of Delhi, monsoon likely to arrive between June 22-24

The national capital on Thursday witnessed stifling heat as parts of Delhi recorded temperature in the excess of 46 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

While the maximum temperature of 44.2â„ƒ was recorded at Palam, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which provides representative figures for the city, was three notches above the normal while Palam temperature was 5 degrees above the normal.

The weather station at Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the normal, IMD data showed.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 and 81% in the city.

The MeT department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday. However, any relief from the sweltering heat is unlikely as the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain at 43 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue for another 2-3 days before the monsoon arrives in the capital.

In its rainfall forecast, the IMD has said that monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

A cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood will move towards southwest Uttar Pradesh by June 19 and June 20, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said.

"It will help in further advancement of the monsoon in western Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand, northeast Rajasthan and eastern Haryana between June 22 and June 24," he said.

This means the wind system will reach the national capital by June 22-23, which is three to four days earlier, he added.

Despite the slow pace of the monsoon, it has already arrived in most parts of the country on time. The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (103 per cent) for northwest India this year.