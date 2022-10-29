Headlines

Delhi

MCD polls: BJP asks workers to expose AAP government's corruption

BJP's national vice president and incharge of Delhi unit Baijayant Panda asked leaders and workers to "expose" Kejriwal government's "corruption."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Delhi BJP leaders reviewed preparations for the MCD polls in a meeting on Saturday and discussed campaign strategy to tackle the Aam Aadmi Party. Polls for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are expected to be held in December.

The BJP's national vice president and incharge of Delhi unit Baijayant Panda asked the party leaders and workers to "expose" Kejriwal government's "corruption". "The Kejriwal government is completely indulged in corruption and there is no department without corruption. This has to be conveyed to the people of Delhi," Panda said.

He said the BJP will give tickets to those party members who have spent time with the people and served them. "Peoples' trust in the BJP shows that no one is going to stop us from retaining the corporation for the fourth time," Panda asserted.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that several schemes of the Kejriwal government were ruined due to "scams". The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations for over 15 years. This year, the central government unified the three corporations into MCD.

