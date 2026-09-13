MCD cracks down on illegal construction in Delhi, demolishes 11 properties

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified its crackdown on illegal construction across Delhi, demolishing 11 properties and sealing four others as concerns over building safety and violations grow.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its action against unauthorised construction, demolishing 11 properties and sealing four others for alleged violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. The latest action comes amid increased scrutiny of buildings and construction practices across the city.

MCD takes action across Delhi

On Sunday, the action was carried out across all 12 MCD zones, with demolition drives in Bijwasan in the South West Zone, Dilshad Colony and Dilshad Garden in the North East Zone, and different areas of the Old Delhi Zone.

MCD continues checks on buildings

Along with demolition and sealing drives, the MCD also conducted a city-wide survey of buildings being used as paying guest accommodation. As per the MCD, the survey is being conducted to create a database of PG buildings and assess further action against properties that do not comply with applicable regulations.

Strong enforcement today for a better-planned tomorrow.



MCD continues to uphold building norms and ensure that development across Delhi remains safe, regulated and orderly.#mcd #mcdcares #demolition #building #viksitdelhi pic.twitter.com/vecLdRU0qi — Municipal Corporation of Delhi (@MCD_Delhi) September 12, 2026

So far, MCD has identified over 2,100 buildings with PG accommodations and will continue the enforcement campaign across all 12 zones to identify unauthorised construction, unsafe buildings, and other violations of building regulations.

Earlier, MCD demolished 33 properties and sealed five on Saturday for violating planning and building regulations.

Why is MCD stepping up the crackdown now?

Many must be wondering why MCD is vigorously carrying out such a crackdown. The main reason is the recent tragic Satya Niketan building collapse incident, which took the lives of several students who were staying in the building. The MCD has now stepped up inspections to identify buildings that might be risky or are not permitted under approved plans.