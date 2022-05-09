Headlines

Delhi

Delhi

MCD anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers to run on illegal construction in Shaheen Bagh today

According to South MCD action plan, illegal encroachments will be removed from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nala to Kalindi Kunj Park.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Bulldozers are likely to run in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh today as part of MCD's big action against illegal construction and occupation in Delhi. In many parts of South Delhi, the first phase of MCD's removal of illegal construction and occupation will continue from May 4 to May 13. 

South MCD had bulldozers operated in the areas of MB Road and Karni Singh Shooting Range on the first day of the anti-encroachment drive. In a letter written to the South and South East DCPs, it has been said that on May 9, a bulldozer will run in the Shaheen Bagh area. The corporation has also demanded sufficient force from the police for this.

According to the action plan of South MCD, illegal encroachments will be removed from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nala to Kalindi Kunj Park. Let us inform that earlier, after removing the encroachments in Jahangirpuri and Tughlakabad of Delhi, bulldozers were to be run in the areas of Shaheen Bagh on Thursday, May 5, but due to police absence it had to be postponed.

Read | Jahangirpuri demolition case: NDMC officials stop anti-encroachment drive after Supreme Court order

Earlier, CPM had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the order to remove the illegally built settlements in Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi. It has been said in the petition that the authorities have made a plan to demolish the slums and it is going to be implemented in the next week. It also mentioned in the petition that on May 4, bulldozers were run on the buildings of the poor in Sangam Vihar.

It is worth noting that Shaheen Bagh comes under the jurisdiction of SDMC and in December 2019 there was a prolonged sit-in protest against the amended citizenship law in this area. This sit-in demonstration ended in March 2020 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) launched an anti-encroachment drive four days after the communal violence in Jahangirpuri area. The Supreme Court had ordered NDMC to maintain status quo.

Anti-encroachment drive dates

May 9 - Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nala to Kalindi Kunj Park

May 10 - From New Friends Colony to and around the Buddh Dharma Mandir and Gurdwara Road.

May 11 - Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market. In and around Sai Mandir and then Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

May 12 - ISKCON Mandir Marg and its surroundings

May 13 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur.

