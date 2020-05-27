Maximum temperature at Delhi's Palam continue to clock above 47 degree Celsius

A maximum temperature of 47.2℃ was recorded at Palam, slightly less than Tuesday's 47.6 degrees.

The heat wave in Delhi continued as Mercury crossed 47 degrees Celsius-mark in Palam area for the second day in a row despite coming down slightly from Tuesday's maximum recorded temperature.

A heatwave has been sweeping across parts of north India, including the national capital, for the past few days.

A maximum temperature of 47.2℃ was recorded at Palam, slightly less than Tuesday's 47.6 degrees. The Safdarjung Observatory on the other hand, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 45.9 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday's temperature at Safdarjung was 46.0 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature at both Safdarjung and Palam was six notches above the normal.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 45.1 degree Celsius and 46.7 degree Celsius, five degrees and six degrees above normal, respectively.

The IMD has noted heatwave at most places in Delhi while severe heatwave at Palam.

As per IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in a large area. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature crosses the 47 degrees Celsius-mark for two days in a row in a given area.

In small areas, like Delhi, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.