Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area, 1 killed, several others injured

Vaibhav Parmar/Zee News

17 fire tenders rushed to Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area after a fire broke out at a factory on Thursday, the Delhi Fire Services said. "A call about a fire at a factory in Bawana Industrial Area was received at 11:45 am and so far, 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

The cause of the blaze is not known yet. "7 people sustained injuries and were rushed to GTB Hospital. Out of the 7 injured, 1 person was declared dead and 1 person is in serious condition," ANI reported.

This news about the fire at Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area comes just a few days after an enormous blaze ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka. The fire in Mundka killed 27 people and injured 12.