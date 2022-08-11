Search icon
Mask mandatory in Delhi again: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Rs 500 fine for not wearing facemasks

As Covid-19 cases surge, the authorities have decided to make masks mandatory in Delhi once again, imposing a Rs 500 challan to enforce the rule.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Representational image

The Covid-19 cases in Delhi, as well as in the entire country, are on the rise again. After the third wave of the pandemic subsided months ago, Delhi is witnessing another dangerous surge in the coronavirus cases, sparking fears of a fourth Covid-19 wave.

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the authorities in the national capital have decided to make the usage of facemasks mandatory in the city. This comes just as Delhi has recorded over 2,100 fresh cases of the virus over last 24 hours.

According to the notice issued by the Additional District Magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory, and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who are seen without their facemasks in such areas.

Over the past fortnight, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has spiked suddenly and so the authorities in Delhi have decided to impose fresh restrictions.

According to the notice issued by the Delhi ADM, “Not wearing of face masks/ cover in all public places has been made an office, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing face masks/ cover in all public placed in Delhi.”

It must be noted that though a fine has been imposed for not wearing a mask, this rule is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four wheeler vehicles, which means that no fine will be imposed if you are travelling in your own car.

India is registering a fresh spike in daily Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, while the rate of fatality remains considerably low. Apart from this, the Centre is also trying to curb the spread of the monkeypox virus in India, which has already affected over 8 people in the country.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
