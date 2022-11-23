Married man shoots girlfriend dead in Delhi Oyo, tries to kill himself | Photo: File (Image for representation)

After the heinous murder of Shraddha Walkar came into light, several incident indicating the crime against women in national capital. In another similar incident, a man brutally murdered his partner in an OYO room in Delhi's Narela neighbourhood. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday when a 38-year-old married man shot Geeta, 39, in the chest and later attempting to shoot himself in the head. Praveen alias Situ has been identified as the suspect.

A initial investigation into the incident showed that the suspect and the victim, Geeta, 39, had stayed in the hotel room on Tuesday. The man allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest after a heated argument, according to a OYO hotel employee who spoke to India Today. He tried to kill himself after killing her.

According to India Today, the suspect was initially charged with a different murder case on September 21 but later received bail. He had shot a man named Gaurav, and the victim's father had complained about him, leading to his arrest. After the shooting, the incident caused panic, which prompted the police officials to arrive at the scene right away. When Geeta was taken to the hospital, the medical staff pronounced her dead. Sushila, Praveen's wife, and their kids reside in a village with Praveen, who is critically ill.

READ | Rajasthan: Tantrik forces couple to have sex in front of him, pours superglue on them; both dead