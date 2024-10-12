Olympians Manu Bhaker, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Rhythm Sangwan, all former students of the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University were recently honoured by the college.

Reflecting on what it means to be an LSR graduate, Manu Bhaker said, "People think girls from LSR are feminists and strong-headed. Well, I guess we are".

The olympian further revealed that she had initially hesitated to join LSR due to the fear that "she wouln't be able to meet the requirements".

"Initially, I hesitated to join LSR because I thought I wouldn't be able to meet the requirements as it is such a renowned college. However, when I first met Meenakshi ma'am, I expressed that this was my dream college. Everything eventually fell into place. I was also supported by Jaspal (Rana) sir", Manu Bhaker shared.

Recalling how she achieved a balance between sports and studies, she stated, "I often found myself rushing between training sessions at the shooting range and attending classes. Once, despite my persistent requests, a teacher didn't allow me to enter class because I was late. This taught me an important lesson: you can't take anything for granted, everything in life requires balance".

Manu Bhaker graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in 2022 with a degree in Political Science. In 2024, she scripted history as she become the first Indian athelete to clinch two medals at the same Olympic games, bagging bronze in both the 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team events.