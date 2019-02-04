Man wields gun at cab driver, arrested in South East Delhi

A 41-year old man was arrested for brandishing his pistol and damaging the vehicle of an Uber cab driver in South-East Delhi's Amar Colony area. The accused had a fight with the Uber driver as he wanted him to give way for his car. The 41-year-old had also contested MCD Councillor election from Congress Party in 2012 from Kirti Nagar.

According to the police in the wee hours on January 31, a call was received in which the caller stated that a man first broke the window of the cab and later brandished his pistol and fled. The victim also noted down the car number and informed the police. The accused identified as Rajan Bharar was arrested after the police vehicles on patrolling chased the car and nabbed him.

Bharara told the police that on the night of the incident he came to attend a birthday party in a restaurant at East of Kailash. He told the police that he had come to drop a female friend in the area and later when he went down the cab driver along with his car was present there. "Bharar has earlier been convicted in cases of Arms act of. An automatic pistol along with two empty cartridges and i 10 car was seized from him. He procured the pistol from illegal sources of Meerut and used to keep the same for show-off purpose," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East.

During interrogation the accused told the police that he was drunk and had come to drop a friend in Amar Colony. When the police questioned him about the empty cartridges he stated that while he was on his way from Kirti Nagar he fired them mid-way just like that, however the police officials could not confirm this.

Bharar a property dealer by profession has earlier been convicted in a case of defence colony police station area. In the previous case he had threatened a bouncer with his pistol after he was warned to not pick up fight inside a restaurant. Investigating officials stated that he is known for picking fights at bars, restaurants and brandishing his weapon. In 2018, he was also taken into preventive custody before the Independence Day celebrations.

The caller Salman (22) told the police that he drives a Uber cab and at about 2:45 am he was waiting for a passenger. Bharar driver came in his car and they both had a quarrel. He then whipped his pistol and broke the window of the cab and fled in his car. Based on the statement of the accused a case under appropriate sections was registered.

