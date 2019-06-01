Man shot dead in Delhi's Bawana, police suspect personal enmity

The police have begun an investigation, scouring the CCTV footage of the area.

A man was allegedly shot dead by some unknown assailants in north-west Delhi's Bawana area on Friday.

The man identified as Anil and employed as a welder was shot dead in the evening.

Police said it has begun an investigation and is scouring CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

The death comes in the midst of gang wars in the city. According to a Hindustan Times report, Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said that the killing appeared to be a case of personal enmity.

More details are awaited.