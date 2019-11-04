Man opens fire outside BJP MP Hansraj Hans' office in Rohini, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly opened fire outside the office of BJP MP Hansraj Hans in Rohini area on Monday evening.

The assailant was later identified as Rameshwar Pehalwan, 51, a resident of Bawana village. He works as a wrestling coach at Swami Shraddhanand College of Delhi University.

The office was locked and no one was inside at the time of the incident, therefore, no injuries were reported.

#WATCH Delhi: A 51-year-old, Rameshwar Pehalwan fired 2 shots outside the office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in Rohini, today. He was arrested later. A case has been registered under section 336 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). pic.twitter.com/SJfBLnOWzK — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

The police has recovered the weapon and the vehicle he came in. The weapon is a licensed .32 bore pistol. A personal grouse is said to be the motive behind the incident. The police has said that the investigations are on.

The entire incident was caught on camera by an eyewitness. In the footage, the man can be seen wearing a saffron kurta and white pyjamas while firing a shot in the air outside the MP's office.

According to the eyewitness accounts, the assailant was drunk. He arrived in a black car and left after firing the shots.