Man kills wife with knife in Noida

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mamta, who was found dead with a knife stab on her neck allegedly by her husband Ajay.

A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in phase-3 area of Noida on Tuesday night. The woman lived with her husband in a rented house in Chhijarsi village near sector 65. The accused husband is absconding while police have registered a case of murder against him and investigation is underway.

According to the statement given by the victim's brother Rahul, he heard loud cried of his sister at around 5 am.

"Ajay is a cancer patient and he was scheduled to undergo a checkup at AIIMS on Wednesday. The family had been discussing about it till 2 am in the house after which Rahul and the kids went to the terrace to sleep. Later, suddenly at around 5 am, Rahul heard loud cries and woke up from sleep and rushed downstairs. There he saw the body of his sister with a knife stabbed in the throat and Ajay was missing," said Amit Kumar Singh, SHO, Phase 3 Police station.

Police said that Mamta and her husband Ajay had been staying with Rahul for a while. Ajay was diagnosed with cancer nearly six months back.

"The family hails from in Lalitpur district. However, nearly three months back, Mamta moved to Noida with her two kids where she started working in a factory and Ajay had come to Chhijarsi to meet his kids a week back," said Singh.

Following the incident, a complaint against Ajay has been given by Rahul and a murder case has been registered against him.