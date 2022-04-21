Man gets arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold hidden in wig, rectum

File Photo

An official statement on Wednesday stated that a man was arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold valued around Rs 30 lakh into the country by concealing it inside a wig worn by him and in his rectum.

The accused was blocked by the officials after he arrived at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.

READ | Covid 4th wave: Symptoms in children that parents should monitor amid rise of XE variant

According to a statement by Delhi customs, a detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches wrapped with an adhesive tape having a gross weight of 686 grams which were concealed inside the wig worn by him (one pouch) and inside his rectum (two capsule-shaped pouch).

The gold, worth Rs 30.55 lakh, hidden inside these pouches was seized and the passenger holding an Indian passport was arrested, it said.

(Story will be updated as more information comes to light)