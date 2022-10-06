Man detained at Delhi airport for smuggling diamond-studded watch worth Rs 27 cr, iPhone 14 Pro

Jacob and Co wristwatch seized by Delhi airport staff (Photo - Twitter)

A major case of smuggling was detected at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport where a man was detained for smuggling seven luxury wristwatches, including one which was diamond-studded and was worth over Rs 27 crores.

As all the items in the hoard took the total to over Rs 28 crores, Commissioner of customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport Zubair Riaz Kamili said it is the biggest seizure, in value terms, of commercial or luxury goods.

The accused passenger, an Indian national, was intercepted by the customs officials after his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday, an official statement said. Apart from the seven wristwatches, an iPhone 14 Pro and a diamond-studded gold bracelet were also seized from the man.

List of watches recovered at Delhi airport by customs –

Jacob & Co (model: BL115.30a)

Piaget limelight stella (SI.No.1250352 P11179)

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. Z7J 12418)

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. 0C46G2 17)

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. ZV655573)

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 237Q 5385)

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 86 1R9269)

An airport official told PTI, “He was carrying them for delivery to a high-profile client in Delhi. The passenger was to meet this client, said to be from Gujarat, at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The client did not turn up for the meeting. So far, the accused has also not disclosed the name of the client saying he fears for his life.”

The piece de resistance of the seizure of goods remained the Jacob and Co wristwatch, which was valued at Rs 27.09 crore as its straps were encrusted with diamonds. Officials described the watch as an “extraordinarily exorbitant, customised billionaire piece made of gold and studded with diamonds.”

Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone, Surjit Bhujabal said, “Alert customs officers at Delhi Airport have made this (seizure) possible in spite of having such high passenger traffic.”

(With PTI inputs)

