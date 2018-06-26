Headlines

Major Nikhil Handa sent to four-day police custody for killing fellow officer’s wife

Handa was arrested on Sunday from Meerut for his alleged involvement in the killing of Major Amit Dwivedi's wife, Shailja, in the Delhi Cantt area on Saturday afternoon.

Updated: Jun 26, 2018, 03:25 AM IST

Army Major Nikhil Handa, arrested for allegedly killing a fellow officer's wife, was sent to four-day police custody by a Delhi court on Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathy granted custody of Major Nikhil Handa to the police after it said he has to be taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to make certain recoveries including his clothes and weapon used to commit the crime.

Handa was arrested on Sunday from Meerut for his alleged involvement in the killing of Major Amit Dwivedi's wife, Shailja, in the Delhi Cantt area on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Shailja had left home for a physiotherapy session at the Army Base RR Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. An official vehicle assigned to her husband had dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that she had not turned up for the session. Around half-an-hour later, she was found dead.

"We had got a call from passers-by about a body on the road. It appeared that she had been run over by a car, but when the police examined the body, they found her throat was slit. During preliminary investigations, it was found that Shailja was last seen getting into another car from outside the hospital," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

With the help of the call details, it was also found that Shailja was on a call with Handa from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday morning. The car was traced near Meerut toll plaza and police informed the UP police and he was nabbed and brought to Delhi for investigation.

"During interrogation, Handa revealed he was obsessed with her and wanted to marry her. On Saturday, he picked her up from outside the hospital after which they went for a drive and during which the two got into an argument when he proposed marriage to Shailaja, which she refused. He then attacked her with a knife, threw her out of the car and to make it look like an accident, ran his car over her several times," said Kumar.

