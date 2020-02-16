'Love is free': Delhi CM Kejriwal defends AAP govt on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third successive time on Sunday, defended the AAP government during its previous regime on giving freebies to the people.

Addressing a massive crowd after he was sworn in, Kejriwal said that he loves the people of Delhi and in return, people love him too. This love is free, he said.

"Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it Mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication. So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free," he told the crowd.

Kejriwal also said as the elections are over, the politics is also over and he has 'forgiven' his opponents for the remarks they made during the poll campaign, adding that he is the chief minister of every Delhiite, regardless of who it voted for.

Referring himself as Delhi's "son", he said this is not his victory but of every single Delhiite. "Your son has taken oath for the third time as the Delhi chief minister. This is not my victory but yours," Kejriwal.Kejriwal said he did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone and has worked for all in the last five years.

The CM further asserted that he wants to work in coordination with the Centre and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for smooth governance of the national capital. "I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from him and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward," he said.

Notably, along with Kejriwal, six other minister -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- also took oath as the CM retained its 2015 cabinet.