Lockdown in Delhi? Fear looms large as COVID-19 cases surge, government issues new guidelines

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Saturday (March 27) issued new guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

“The Covid-19 situation has been reviewed and it has been decided that status quo should be maintained in NCT of Delhi with regard to permissible/prohibited activities as per aforesaid DDMA orders. However, the ceiling of persons in marriage, banquet halls, other gatherings/congregations and in funeral/last rites in NCT of Delhi needs to be imposed,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s order released on Saturday said.

"ln closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons. In open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view with a ceiling of 200 persons subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer," the order added.

In a related development, Delhi government also issued new guidelines on Saturday capping the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding ceremony in a closed space at 200.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority also said that only 50 people will be allowed to gather at funeral in the national capital.

The new orders will remain in place till April 30.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,558 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi the last 24 hours. With the addition of new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi jumped to 6,55,834. According to the state health bulletin, 974 people recovered from COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours.