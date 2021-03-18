Lockdown in Delhi? CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold emergency meeting today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an emergency meeting today at 4 pm. This meeting is going to be held in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the health secretary, and other top officials are expected to attend the meeting.

It is expected that the Delhi Chief Minister will announce some interim measures to fight the alarming COVID-19 situation. This development comes a day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of COVID-19 in more than two months, as per an ANI report.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control as long as the positivity rate remains below 1%.

Health experts have asked for increasing the number of vaccines to be administered and urged the people to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Health experts and doctors have attributed this 'sudden rise' to people turning complacent and not following COVID-19 rules.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday Delhi recorded 536 COVID-19 cases with three deaths.

This is the highest number of cases in about two-and-a-half months.

The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago.

The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far.

There were 585 COVID-19 cases reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3.

The daily count dropped to 306 on January 11 and rose again to 386 on January 12.

The numbers had started to come down in February.

On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.