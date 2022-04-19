Light rainfall likely in Delhi today to bring some relief from heatwave conditions: IMD

File photo

Delhiites may get a respite from scorching heat today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital on Wednesday. It also predicted a similar condition for Thursday as well.

The IMD also predicted that light isolated rainfall is likely to occur in the national capital till April 22 and strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on April 20.

This is because of an approaching western disturbance and a circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas. The wind pattern will also change, a Skymet weather report said.

Meanwhile, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the warmest day of the season so far on Tuesday in terms of areas experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave, IMD said.

It also said that eight of the 12 stations in the region reported a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius and above. The national capital recorded its maximum temperature at 42.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average. With record seven days of heatwave, it is also considered to be one of the warmest April in Delhi.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.

