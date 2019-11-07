Light rainfall in Delhi-NCR brings temperature down, air quality still in 'poor' category

With the increase in wind speed, the Delhi air quality improved a bit but remained in the 'poor' category. However, the pollution level in Noida remained in the 'very poor' category.

The temperature in parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas took a dip following light rainfall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, light rain over South-Delhi, Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Noida, Hindon-Airforce station, Panipat, Gulaothi, Siyana, Modinagar, Bijnor, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas is expected in the next few hours.

Delhi receives light showers; visuals from Ambedkar Nagar pic.twitter.com/MWgGYRFBoc — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

At around 5:30 am on Thursday, Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 235 with PM level 2.5 and Noida at 301 with PM level 2.5.

The air quality of national capital took a hit after Diwali night due to a combination of firecracker emissions, stubble burning, and unfavorable meteorological conditions.

On Monday, the odd-even scheme commenced in the national capital in a bid to provide some relief from the pollution which has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. One of the main causes of such a sudden steep in Delhi's air pollution is stubble burning in nearby states.

Following the aggravating crisis of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, and the Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba, held a high-level meeting through video conferencing on Sunday to tackle air pollution.